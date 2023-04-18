MUNA share “bombastic” new single One That Got Away

Your favourite music trio have come to soundtrack your summer with a danceable revenge tune.

Indie pop band MUNA are back with a new single which they debuted during their set at Coachella 2023.

The new release includes the collective’s familiar synth-pop sound with lead vocals by Katie Gavin and backing harmonies from guitarist Naomi McPherson.

The studio version of One That Got Away premiered yesterday (17 April) on BBC Radio One as the station’s Hottest Record.

Speaking on the single, Katie shared: “This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you. It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track.

“It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track. Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

Alongside their Coachella performance, the band have supported Taylor Swift on her Eras US stadium tour and are currently on their own sold-out headline tour.

The trio will play further live dates with Swift this summer. MUNA will also be kicking off their own European and UK tour in August.

Catch MUNA on tour on the following dates:

August:

3 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen

15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

16 – Cologne, DE – Palladium ~

18 – Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands

19 – Kiewit-Hasselt – Pukkelpop

20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park

25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

26 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

27 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

28 – Dublin, IE – Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Watch the official music video for One That Got Away below.