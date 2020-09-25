Lizzo opens up the commercialisation of the body positivity movement

The dynamic artist is looking for a change as she graces the cover of Vogue.

In the in-depth interview, the Truth Hurts songstress dives into the body positivity movement stating: “It’s commercialized. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive.’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.”

She continued: ” I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. ”

Since making her debut in 2013, the songstress and her music have been a beacon for self-love and positivity.

In the future, Lizzo hopes to move on from the term “body positivity” and instead focus on being “body normative.”

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” she explains. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.”

The singer-songwriter also touches on the subject of the upcoming election and the vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, saying: “Having a Black woman as vice president would be great because I’m just always rooting for Black people.”

“But I want actual change to happen…in the laws. And not just on the outside, you know? Not a temporary fix to a deep-rooted systemic issue.”, she adds.

Lizzo has seen massive success over the last year, with the songstress earning three Grammys, a number one single on Billboard, a critically acclaimed album and performing at some of music’s most popular events and festivals.

We have to stan an unapologetic and honest queen.

