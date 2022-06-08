Lil Nas X slams BET with new track after award show snub: “F**k BET”

Lil Nas X has slammed BET and their awards show snub with his new song, Late To The Party.

On 1 June, the nominations for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards were announced.

Amongst the nominees were some of the music industry’s biggest artists, including Doja Cat, Drake and Chloe X Halle.

However, one of the artists missing from the expansive list of nominations was Lil Nas X.

In response to being snubbed by the award show, LNX expressed his disappointment in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Thank you, BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence,” he tweeted on 1 June.

In an additional tweet, the Holiday rapper gave further insight into his frustration, writing: “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

2021 proved to be a monumental year for LNX due to the release of his hit number one single Montero (Call Me by Your Name), its accompanying music video and his critically acclaimed debut album Montero.

Last year, the young talent also collaborated with Jack Harlow on his fourth top ten single, Industry Baby – which featured a highly publicised and popular music video.

Even with his aforementioned achievements, LNX has only been nominated for one BET award – which was in 2020 for Best New Artist.

Lil Nas X tweeted and deleted a series of tweets after being snubbed from award shows & having people downplaying all of his success. pic.twitter.com/hYn8uBgFhp — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) June 1, 2022

A week after calling out the network, the Grammy Award-winning talent doubled down on his comments towards BET with a snippet of his new single Late To The Party.

In a video posted to social media, LNX is shown singing the song’s opening line, “F**k BET.”

The short clip also featured lyrics highlighting his landmark achievements, including his array of top ten singles.

“This is not over no BET award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but I’ma risk it for us,” LNX said in an additional tweet on 7 June.

In response to the rapper’s diss track, BET finally released a statement praising the Panini rapper before giving insight into the voting process.

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019, and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET,” they said in a statement to Deadline.

The network went on to say that the Voting Academy was comprised of “500 entertainment professionals” and that “no one from BET serves as a member.”

“At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all the many intersections of the Black community,” they concluded.

Check out the preview for Lil Nas X’s diss record Late To The Party below.