Lil Nas X wins International Excellence in Music at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

Lil Nas X has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for International Excellence in Music presented by Taimi.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

Lil Nas X’s win was celebrated by an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

From releasing one of the year’s most critically acclaimed albums to an endless stream of global hits, there’s no denying that Lil Nas X is the definition of International Excellence in Music.

The artist has consistently used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights and music videos for songs like Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Industry Baby and That’s What I Want all bring queer storytelling and representation to the forefront.

The GAY TIMES Honour for International Excellence in Music was presented by Taimi.

Jake Vygnan, the company’s COO & Co-Founder, said: “Taimi is extremely glad to be a part of GAY TIMES Honours for the third year in a row. GAY TIMES Honours recognise the best in LGBTQ+ talent, activism and culture.

“This year, we are honoured to present the award for International Excellence in Music. The International Excellence in Music Gay Times Honour goes to singers and songwriters who are not afraid to make a statement. Their music, style and personality transcend cultural and language barriers.

“So, it is a perfect fit for Taimi which is a global company to present this GAY TIMES Honour to Lil Nas X. Taimi provides the best space for LGBTQ+ people to be their authentic self. Lil Nas X embodies authenticity. His unique style crosses cultural and language barriers.

“Lil Nas X is a groundbreaker. He is not only one of the most influential artists in the world but a true inspiration to us all.”

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

