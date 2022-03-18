Lil Nas X says second album is “close to finished” and teases four new songs

Lil Nas X has returned from his social media hiatus with clips of four new tracks and news that his second album is almost ready.

The 22-year-old brought his social media break, which began in December 2021, to an end with a series of tweets starting on 16 March.

Lil Nas X first said: “Why are people surprised I’ve been away for so long? Have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?”

“I’m so happy I’m back on the internet,” he added. “I missed me so much.”

The Old Town Road hitmaker followed this up with screenshots of what appear to be two new tracks from his sophomore record, titled Late to the Party (feat. YoungBoy) and Down Souf Hoes (feat. Saucy Santana).

Although fans are yet to hear the songs, Lil Nas X described the latter as “a strip club anthem” and confirmed to a fan that the songs are from his follow up to Montero, as opposed to a deluxe edition of his debut release.

who y’all think i should get on this? pic.twitter.com/8rIxxEcwrN — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022

“Nah new album close to finished,” he stated before proceeding to tease a third track.

Although its title has not yet been revealed, Lil Nas X asked fans who he should get to feature on it.

He then took to TikTok on 17 March to share a one-minute-long sneak peek of a song that appeared to be called Lean On My Body, according to the caption.

Wearing just a hat, some grey sweatpants and a pair of orange Nike briefs, the artist passionately mimed along to the lyrics of the song.

“You know I love you, so I sing this shit with love / But please tell your fans they need to shut the fuck up,” he raps in the preview.

LEAN ON MY BODY 🎖 pic.twitter.com/ge64eTpodg — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022

Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album was released on 17 September and features collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Jack Harlow.

It debuted and peaked at number two in both the UK and US, as well as being acclaimed by music critics.

Lil Nas X first rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.