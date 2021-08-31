Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica remix album release date and tracklist

Lady Gaga has announced a Chromatica remix album featuring the likes of Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX and Pabllo Vittar.

The album will serve as a full-length reimagining of her latest record and will be executive produced by BloodPop®.

Gaga confirmed on 30 August that the collection of songs, titled Dawn of Chromatica, will see a mix of both mainstream and underground acts team up to deliver a new rendition of the chart-topping album.

It is set to be released in less than a week on 3 September, with Rina being the first to give fans a taste of what they can expect when she shared a snippet of her rendition of Free Woman on Twitter.

Every song from Chromatica’s original release will be remixed, with the upcoming release also being given a tweaked futuristic artwork to accompany the new tracks.

It will also see the likes of Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra and Chester Lockhart make appearances, meaning there is no shortage of LGBTQ+ talent on the record.

Chromatica has so far spawned four UK Top 40 hits, including the number one song Rain on Me – Gaga’s collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The album debuted at number one in the UK and was Grammy-nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The remixed record was first teased by BloodPop® in April when he asked fans who they would want to see featured.

In July, the producer took to Twitter to share that it was “insanely good” and that it would be out “hopefully soon”.