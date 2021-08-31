Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica remix album release date and tracklist

Lady Gaga has announced a Chromatica remix album featuring the likes of Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX and Pabllo Vittar.
The album will serve as a full-length reimagining of her latest record and will be executive produced by BloodPop®.
Gaga confirmed on 30 August that the collection of songs, titled Dawn of Chromatica, will see a mix of both mainstream and underground acts team up to deliver a new rendition of the chart-topping album.
It is set to be released in less than a week on 3 September, with Rina being the first to give fans a taste of what they can expect when she shared a snippet of her rendition of Free Woman on Twitter.
Every song from Chromatica’s original release will be remixed, with the upcoming release also being given a tweaked futuristic artwork to accompany the new tracks.
It will also see the likes of Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra and Chester Lockhart make appearances, meaning there is no shortage of LGBTQ+ talent on the record.
Chromatica has so far spawned four UK Top 40 hits, including the number one song Rain on Me – Gaga’s collaboration with Ariana Grande.
The album debuted at number one in the UK and was Grammy-nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The remixed record was first teased by BloodPop® in April when he asked fans who they would want to see featured.
In July, the producer took to Twitter to share that it was “insanely good” and that it would be out “hopefully soon”.
free woman remix tease: pic.twitter.com/KY9LBZ9LmC
— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) August 30, 2021
Last month, Grimes claimed she would feature on the record, writing to fans on Discord: “I missed the deadline but it got moved back so now we can do my monologue.”
However, she does not feature on the final tracklist shared by Gaga on social media this week.
It is not the only upcoming release by the Just Dance hitmaker, as on 1 October her second collaborative jazz album, Love for Sale, with Tony Bennett will be out everywhere.
It will serve as the follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which topped the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy Award.
Gaga also recently announced a fresh round of dates for her “Jazz & Piano” residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.
The new run features nine shows and is slated to begin on 14 October and end on 31 October, provided that there are no disruptions from COVID-19.
With the new dates running all the way to Halloween, the final show will be the perfect opportunity for Little Monsters to throw their favourite Gaga ensemble together and dress up for the occasion.
Dawn of Chromatica will be out everywhere on 3 September. The tracklist for the record is below.
01 Lady Gaga: “Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)”
02 Lady Gaga: “Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)”
03 Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me (Arca Remix)”
04 Lady Gaga: “Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)”
05 Lady Gaga: “Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)”
06 Lady Gaga: “911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)”
07 Lady Gaga: “Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)”
08 Lady Gaga / Blackpink: “Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)”
09 Lady Gaga: “Enigma (Doss Remix)”
10 Lady Gaga: “Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)”
11 Lady Gaga / Elton John: “Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)”
12 Lady Gaga: “1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)”
13 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)”
14 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Haus Labs Version)”
DAWN OF CHROMATICA ⚔️💚💗
THE REMIX ALBUM
SEPTEMBER 3
PRE-SAVE NOWhttps://t.co/z6kfSOTt5H pic.twitter.com/EfEefQdLBc
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2021