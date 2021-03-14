Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande earn historic Grammy win for Rain On Me

The girls have won ya’ll!
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have taken home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance for their track Rain On Me.
On top of winning the prestigious award, the two have made history as the first all-female collaboration to win in the category.
Mother Monster is also nominated for the Best Pop Vocal album
With this win, Lady Gaga is now a 12x Grammy winner and Ariana Grande is now a 2x Grammy winner.
They came to slay and left no crumbs.
Congrats Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winner – ‘RAIN ON ME’ @ladygaga @ArianaGrande ✨ #GRAMMYs
Miss Grande took to Twitter to express her excitement for the history making win, stating: “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!”
“eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to no share this.beyond thankful. congratulations queen ti voglio bene !” she continued.
The Bad Romance singer has not made a statement yet in regards to her monumental win.
Earlier today the Bad Romance singer took to Twitter to express her excitement for the Grammys.
“Watching the Grammy’s from Italy! So honoured just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all nominees,” she wrote.
Chromatic released last year to widespread critical acclaim and became Gaga’s sixth consecutive number one album in the United States.
It also topped the charts in Australia, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland and the UK.
The album spawned popular singles, Stupid Love and Rain On Me (featuring Ariana), which reached the top 10 in the US and UK – with the latter reaching the pole position in both countries. Sour Candy, a promotional track with BLACKPINK, has also charted in multiple regions.
Congratulations Mother Monster and Ariana Grande for the incredible win!