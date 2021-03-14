Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande earn historic Grammy win for Rain On Me

The girls have won ya’ll!

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have taken home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance for their track Rain On Me.

On top of winning the prestigious award, the two have made history as the first all-female collaboration to win in the category.

Mother Monster is also nominated for the Best Pop Vocal album

With this win, Lady Gaga is now a 12x Grammy winner and Ariana Grande is now a 2x Grammy winner.

They came to slay and left no crumbs.

Miss Grande took to Twitter to express her excitement for the history making win, stating: “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!”

“eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to no share this.beyond thankful. congratulations queen ti voglio bene !” she continued.

The Bad Romance singer has not made a statement yet in regards to her monumental win.