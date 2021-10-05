Kim Petras attends end of the world party in Future Starts Now music video

Pop superstar Kim Petras has released the highly anticipated music video for her vibrant new single, Future Starts Now.
The dance-pop-infused bop is reminiscent of her previous hits Clarity and TURN OFF THE LIGHT and quickly became a fan favourite.
“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love,” Kim said of the inspiration behind her new single.
“Future Starts Now came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time.”
The track pulls inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits, as well as the European house music she fell in love with on family trips to Paris when she was a child.
Kim has revealed that the City of Love is also a focus of the record more generally, as during the anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic she focused on Paris – a place which has always been a source of happiness for her.
The Icy hitmaker has even extended the French inspiration of the new album to Twitter, changing her name on the platform to “KIM PETRAS the BAGUETTE BICH”.
Now, the track has an accompanying music video that sees Kim attend an end of the world party.
“The ‘Future Starts Now’ video is inspired by going into the unknown, having the world change and break under you, and celebrating that change and the future after what feels like the end of the world,” Kim says.
“I was very into this amazing anime called Japan Sinks and, since I was so inspired by Europe when making my new music, I thought ‘There’s no better way to do this music video than to have the Eiffel Tower sink.’
“When I think of Europe, the first thing I think about is the Eiffel Tower. It’s a metaphor for life: things are going to change whether you want them to or not and you can either roll with it and make the best out of it or let it drown you.”
Kim has been seeing an increasing amount of commercial success in recent years, with her 2017 track I Don’t Want It All reaching number one on Spotify’s Global Viral 50.
Just last year, the star performed her summer hit Malibu on Jimmy Kimmel Live and collaborated with artists such as Madison Beer, K/DA and Kygo.
The upcoming debut album, which is yet to be given a release date, has been described as a “shimmering, dance-pop escape” that fuses elements of her previous music to create a new sound.
Kim’s new releases will be her first through a major label after recently signing with Republic Records.
You can watch the Future Starts Now video below or by clicking here.