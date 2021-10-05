Kim Petras attends end of the world party in Future Starts Now music video

Pop superstar Kim Petras has released the highly anticipated music video for her vibrant new single, Future Starts Now.

The dance-pop-infused bop is reminiscent of her previous hits Clarity and TURN OFF THE LIGHT and quickly became a fan favourite.

“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love,” Kim said of the inspiration behind her new single.

“Future Starts Now came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time.”

The track pulls inspiration from 80s-infused dance hits, as well as the European house music she fell in love with on family trips to Paris when she was a child.

Kim has revealed that the City of Love is also a focus of the record more generally, as during the anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic she focused on Paris – a place which has always been a source of happiness for her.

The Icy hitmaker has even extended the French inspiration of the new album to Twitter, changing her name on the platform to “KIM PETRAS the BAGUETTE BICH”.

Now, the track has an accompanying music video that sees Kim attend an end of the world party.