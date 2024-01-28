“I’m very honoured”: Charli XCX to be recognised at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Congratulations are in order for pop superstar Charli XCX.

Since making her debut in 2012, the ‘Hot in It’ singer has made massive waves in the music industry with her innovative music, impressive songwriting abilities and chart-topping singles.

In addition to her stacked musical feats, Charli has also expanded her talent to the film industry – co-composing the hit LGBTQIA+ teen comedy Bottoms and the upcoming film Mother Mary.

Due to her continued influence in the music industry, Billboard announced that they would be honouring Charli with the Powerhouse Award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Other honourees include LGBTQIA+ icon Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Victoria Monét and Ice Spice.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” Billboard’s editorial director Hannah Karp said in a statement on 24 January.

Shortly after the news was announced, the ‘Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)’ artist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her excitement over the award.

“Billboard is honouring me at their Women in Music awards, and I’m very honoured. Thank you! and I’m also nominated for a Brit. woah. I’ve never felt stronger about the music I’m making, And it’s defo cool to be noticed, but it’s also fun to be an outsider too. So thank you!” she wrote.

Charli’s Billboard achievement comes a few months after she snagged her sixth top 10 single in the UK – and first as a lead artist since 2015 – with ‘Speed Drive’, her acclaimed dance-pop anthem from Barbie, 2023’s most commercially successful film.

A year prior, she achieved her first chart-topping album in the country with her lauded fifth studio album, Crash. Influenced by ’80s and ’90s pop music, the album features bangers such as ‘Good Ones’, ‘New Shapes’ (featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polacheck), and ‘Used to Know Me’.