Here’s how fans reacted to Rihanna’s iconic Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage with her epic Super Bowl performance.

Back in September, the Umbrella singer broke the internet after she announced her headlining halftime performance at the coveted sporting event.

A few days before her highly anticipated performance, RiRi spilt some behind-the-scenes tea during Apple Music’s pre-Super Bowl press conference.

“I mean, it’s a long way from home, right? It’s a beautiful journey that I’m on, and I could have never guessed I would have made it here,” she said during a press conference.

“So it’s a celebration of that. I’m excited to do that. I’m really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl stage.”

She also opened up about the difficulties of fitting her expansive catalogue in a 13-minute set.

“That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate,” she explained. “But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

On 12 February, the beloved talent finally made her return to centre stage after a five-year absence.

Pulling out all the extravagant stops, the Grammy winner performed some of her biggest hits – including Diamonds, Umbrella, Wild Thoughts, We Found Love and Work – all while traversing levitating stages and a fierce runway.

In addition to her showstopping stage presence and ethereal vocals, Rihanna announced to the world that she was expecting her second child with her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Following her closing number of Diamonds, fans flocked to social media to gush about the Ocean 8 star’s legendary music comeback.

One fan wrote: “Rihanna closing her Super Bowl performance with diamonds is one for the history books.”

Another fan tweeted: “What a f**ing woman. A revolution that I’m proud to witness. Delivering a 13-minute performance spanning 17 YEARS worth of music while carrying your 2nd child after seven years away from the stage. Continue setting and pushing boundaries, Rih. You won.”

Rihanna’s industry peers also expressed their admiration for the 13-minute set and her expansive list of hit songs.

Ellen DeGeneres, wrote: “I don’t even care who wins anymore, That was INCREDIBLE. She sounded great! Looks great. I love her.”

SZA added: “The HITS RIH HAS ARE UNF**KITTABLE. Low key endless. So inspiring!”

Check out more fan reactions to Rihanna’s unforgettable Super Bowl performance below: