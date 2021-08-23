DaBaby calls out “cry babies” in first performance since homophobic rant

DaBaby used his first stage performance since making a range of homophobic remarks to call out the “cry babies” he offended.

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, DaBaby claimed that HIV-positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot.

The comments resulted in widespread criticism and saw the rapper dropped from several festival lineups, such as Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio, Parklife and the Governors Ball.

Prior to appearing on stage at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 in New Jersey on Sunday (August 22), he used a pre-taped video message to address the backlash his homophobic comments received.

The rapper appeared to make a genuine apology, claiming that he “never, ever meant to offend anybody” with his words.

In the clip, DaBaby said: “[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash.

“So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.

“And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilise they platform to help the world move forward.”

However, this attitude appeared to change when he appeared on stage, as DaBaby further elaborated on his thoughts.

As reported by Complex, he said: “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies.”