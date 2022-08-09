“Mother is coming”: Britney Spears fans react to star’s musical comeback

Britney Spears is making her long-awaited return to music by collaborating with Elton John on a brand new song.

Few details are known about the track beyond it being called Hold Me Closer, though it has been widely speculated to be a new version of John’s 1971 single Tiny Dancer.

Rumours of the two working together have been circulating since July, though the first confirmation came on 8 August when Elton posted an image of a rose and a rocket emoji alongside the “#HoldMeCloser” hashtag.

Hold Me Closer is set to mark Britney’s first release since Judge Brenda Penny freed her from the conservatorship that was first imposed on her in 2008.

There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.

In July of this year, a judge denied a motion by Jamie Spears – Britney’s father – that said the star should face further questioning over the conservatorship in court.

The 40-year-old is among the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold almost 150 million records worldwide.

She is yet to release an album since 2016’s Glory, which was well received by fans and critics alike.

The release date of Hold Me Closer is yet to be confirmed, but more information on the single is expected in the coming week.

Here’s how Britney stans reacted to the news of the track:

SHE IS A TINY TINY DANCER 🤏🥺 BRITNEY IS COMING!! #HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/8fRE2W7HRc — Britney Global 🌹🚀 (@britney_global) August 8, 2022

Britney Spears coming to save pop music with "Hold me closer"🥹 pic.twitter.com/5rYSaTuiNZ — Mona Lisa🌹🚀BRITNEY IS COMING (@FreedBritneyBtc) August 8, 2022

HOLD ME CLOSER Elton John x Britney Spears in coming everybody HURRY UP pic.twitter.com/50LyJ6WiNq — •𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙊𝙛𝙈𝙮𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙• 🌹🚀 (@alwspotterhead) August 8, 2022

My mother Britney Spears is dropping new music I repeat Mother BRITNEY IS DROPPING NEW MUSIC pic.twitter.com/nuJlZWBGBK — Day. (@Babyfauvaa) August 3, 2022

Britney Spears is releasing her first single in 6 years and her first single as a free woman in 15 years! This deserves to be successful, we owe it to her 🌹🚀 #HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/BPjb0JMKVh — Jan 🫧🌹🚀 (@PrinceBubbleney) August 8, 2022

I feel like Hold Me Closer will have some Britney lyrics in it mark my words — Caleb 🌹🚀 (@SimneySpears) August 3, 2022

the possibility of new britney music… after a 6 year drought pic.twitter.com/54kPVT96ka — k~ (@overprvtected) August 9, 2022

Okay but what if Britney and elton perform "hold me closer" in the vmas?? I mean the dates match 👀👀 — Mona Lisa🌹🚀BRITNEY IS COMING (@FreedBritneyBtc) August 8, 2022

BRITNEY SPEARS IS CONFIRMED 🌹 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UoKtCJzFyG — Britney Stan 💕 (@BritneyTheStan) August 8, 2022