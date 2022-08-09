Music

“Mother is coming”: Britney Spears fans react to star’s musical comeback

By Conor Clark

Britney Spears is making her long-awaited return to music by collaborating with Elton John on a brand new song.

Few details are known about the track beyond it being called Hold Me Closer, though it has been widely speculated to be a new version of John’s 1971 single Tiny Dancer.

Rumours of the two working together have been circulating since July, though the first confirmation came on 8 August when Elton posted an image of a rose and a rocket emoji alongside the “#HoldMeCloser” hashtag.

Hold Me Closer is set to mark Britney’s first release since Judge Brenda Penny freed her from the conservatorship that was first imposed on her in 2008.

There were two branches to the arrangement – one which focused on her estate and financial affairs and one that dealt with her as a person.

In July of this year, a judge denied a motion by Jamie Spears – Britney’s father – that said the star should face further questioning over the conservatorship in court.

The 40-year-old is among the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold almost 150 million records worldwide.

She is yet to release an album since 2016’s Glory, which was well received by fans and critics alike.

The release date of Hold Me Closer is yet to be confirmed, but more information on the single is expected in the coming week.

Here’s how Britney stans reacted to the news of the track: