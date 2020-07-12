Violent anti-LGBTQ+ activists in Russia plan to spread across Europe

The group, called Knife International, aims to “regulate” LGBTQ+ activism across Europe.

Violent anti-LGBTQ+ activists, linked to a ‘Saw-themed’ website that celebrated violence against the LGBTQ+ community, are planning to spread across Europe in a bid to “regulate” LGBTQ+ activism across the continent.

The website has since been taken down, but referred to itself as ‘Chechnya’s Comeback’, referencing the gay ‘purges’ occurring in Chechnya, where LGBTQ people have been rounded up and tortured, and in some cases killed.

It is believed that members of the group were behind the murder of Russian LGBTQ+ activist, Yelena Grigoryeva, who was stabbed to death near her home last year. Her murder happened shortly after her name and details were posted on the website.

But in an email sent to activist Svetlana Zakharova, and seen by The Sun, the group seems to have expanded past the website and has new aims. In the email, the group says: “A project of our like-minded people from Europe under the name ‘Knife International’ starts.

“At the moment, the project will be based in five cities, these are Warsaw (Poland), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Berlin (Germany), Kharkov (Ukraine) and Arnhem (Netherlands) with further expansion throughout most of Europe.

“The main activity of the organisation will be the regulation of LGBT activism in Europe.”

Svetlana also revealed that she had been subjected to death threats from the activists, saying: “In the emails, they say things like ‘you will be next.’

“The people behind these threats try to claim they have the support of the government. ‘We are the power and you will be next’, is the kind of language they use.”