Two fifths of LGBTQ+ sexual assault victims do not seek professional help, survey finds

A new survey has revealed the stark reality LGBTQ+ sexual assault victims face when it comes to seeking help after their ordeal.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Two fifths of LGBTQ+ victims did not seek help from any organisation or service, it was found.

It was also discovered that of those who opted not to report their experience, fears of being judged and not believed were the most common reasons for not doing so at 43% each.

Only three in five LGBTQ+ victims were aware that the National Health Service (NHS) provides sexual assault services.

The findings come as the NHS launches a new campaign to raise awareness about Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs).

They exist for those who have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused and are free to access.

Laura, a 28-year-old who was spiked on a night out in Newcastle, said that she was sexually assaulted by two men who she knew.

“I remember the woman at the SARC who helped me was so warm, kind and compassionate,” she explained as part of the campaign. “She explained the whole process to me calmly and was there to hold my hand during one of the worst moments of my life. The staff were caring but not intrusive, and I felt they gave me space and autonomy over my body that my attackers had taken away”.

The survey found that more generally, two in five people (44%) are unsure of where to get help after being sexually assaulted.

More than half (56%) have not sought help, with 72% being unaware of NHS specialist sexual assault services.

The new campaign aims to highlight the options available for those who experience sexual assault.

SARCs offer confidential specialist, practical, medical and emotional support – regardless of when the incident happened.

Kate Davies, CBE, the NHS director of sexual assault services commissioning, said: “Sexual assault or domestic abuse can happen to anyone – any age, ethnicity, gender or social circumstance – and it may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly.

“But sadly, thousands of people aren’t sure where to turn to get the help they need, and today the NHS is making it clear that you can turn to us.

“We provide confidential emotional, medical or practical support at our sexual assault referral centres, a dedicated safe space for anyone who needs it, regardless of when the incident happened.

“We know it can take a lot to pick up the phone and take that first step – we are here at any time of day or night, and we will support you through the whole process, whatever you decide to do.”

Ex-Prime Minister Theresa May is also backing the campaign as she said SARCs are “important for victims of sexual assault”.

Censuswide carried out its survey of more than 4,000 people from 4 January to 18 January 2022.

Of these, 150 were members of the LGBTQ+ community and were all aged between 18 and 33-years-old.

To learn more about SARCs, click here.

You can find your nearest SARC here.