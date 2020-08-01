Say their names: Dior H. Ova, Queasha D. Hardy and Aja Raquell Rhone-Spears.

Three more Black trans women have been murdered in the United States in the past week: Dior H. Ova, also referred to as Tiffany Harris (not pictured), Queasha D. Hardy (left) and Aja Raquell Rhone-Spears (right). Their deaths are believed to be the 24th, 25th and 26th murders of trans or gender non-conforming people in the United States in 2020.

In the early hours of 26 July, Dior H. Ova was stabbed to death in the Bronx, New York. She was identified by the Princess Janae Place, an organisation supporting homeless LGBTQ+ adults in the tri-state area.

Some reports refer to Dior with the name of Tiffany Harris, however, social media accounts for the victim carry the name of Dior.

Her body was discovered shortly after 1:30 am, in the third floor hallway at 2575 Jerome Avenue. She was transferred to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but was pronounced dead after 2:20 am.

Police have said they are searching for a man who is believed to have been in a relationship with her. He was described as wearing a white t-shirt and and dark trousers.

In a statement, Tori Cooper, the HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, said: “Who else? Who else has to die before this country stands up and demands that we put an end to this epidemic of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people, and especially Black trans women like Dior Ova.

“We are experiencing an epidemic of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people like we have never seen before. Every single one of the at least 25 victims, including Ova, is a human being who had their lives stolen from them because of a mix of toxic masculinity, misogyny, racism and transphobia.

“As we mourn the loss of yet another Black transgender woman, we must continue to call for it to end.”

Her Facebook said she enjoyed watching TV dramas like Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City. She also loved fashion and listed her occupation as a personal shopper.

People with information are urged to submit tips to the police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).