Switzerland introduces landmark gender affirming legislation

In a huge step for LGBTQ+ rights, Switzerland is now allowing individuals to change their gender by self-ID.
The new legislation is set to be implemented on 1 January and will allow individuals to change their gender without undergoing hormone therapy or medical diagnosis.
Switzerland joins a growing list of countries – like Belgium, Ireland, Norway and Portugal – who have introduced similar gender-inclusive bills.
Before the new policy, individuals were required to supply a gender-affirming certificate from medical professionals.
A report from Reuters also revealed that additional requirements were seen across different regions within the country.
This ranged from proof of name use, undergoing hormone therapy and anatomical transition.
Under the new rules, individuals must be 16-years or older and not under legal guardianship. Anyone that’s under the age requirement will need permission from a parent or guardian.
The administration fee will reportedly see a decrease in price – from 1.000 CHF to 75 CHF.
Switzerland’s inclusive gender policies come a few months after the country approved same-sex marriage.
Back in September, a referendum was held regarding the Marriage for All measure – which was originally passed in December 2020.
In an official tally from the recent referendum, it was revealed that 64.1% voted in favour, while only 35.9% voted against.
Under this new legislation, same-sex partners will now be able to adopt children, queer women can access sperm donation services, and it will make it easier for foreign partners to obtain Swiss citizenship.
The definition in the Swiss Civil Code will also be changed to “two people” versus “bride” and “groom.”
In terms of the future, same-sex partners will be allowed to legally marry starting in July 2022.
For the 11,500 couples who are currently in civil partnerships, an option to convert to marriage or keep their present relationship status will be given.
Aside from Switzerland, other European countries have also taken steps to introduce gender-affirming laws.
Back in June, Spain approved a draft bill that allows anyone 14 or above to legally change their gender without permission from a guardian.
Three years ago, Germany became the first European country to introduce a third gender option within its registry system.
We love to see it.