Switzerland introduces landmark gender affirming legislation

In a huge step for LGBTQ+ rights, Switzerland is now allowing individuals to change their gender by self-ID.

The new legislation is set to be implemented on 1 January and will allow individuals to change their gender without undergoing hormone therapy or medical diagnosis.

Switzerland joins a growing list of countries – like Belgium, Ireland, Norway and Portugal – who have introduced similar gender-inclusive bills.

Before the new policy, individuals were required to supply a gender-affirming certificate from medical professionals.

A report from Reuters also revealed that additional requirements were seen across different regions within the country.

This ranged from proof of name use, undergoing hormone therapy and anatomical transition.

Under the new rules, individuals must be 16-years or older and not under legal guardianship. Anyone that’s under the age requirement will need permission from a parent or guardian.

The administration fee will reportedly see a decrease in price – from 1.000 CHF to 75 CHF.

Switzerland’s inclusive gender policies come a few months after the country approved same-sex marriage.

Back in September, a referendum was held regarding the Marriage for All measure – which was originally passed in December 2020.