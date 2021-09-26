Switzerland approves same-sex marriage in historic referendum win

In a major win for LGBTQ+ rights, Swiss residents have overwhelmingly voted for same-sex marriage in the country’s recent referendum.

The official tally revealed that 64.1% of voters put in favour, while only 35.9% voted against. Within Switzerland’s, 26 cantons the majority voted yes for the referendum.

This historic moment will now bring the country in line with other western European countries that have already legalised same-sex marriage.

Under this new legislation, same-sex partners will now be able to adopt children, queer women can access sperm donation services, and it will make it easier for foreign partners to obtain Swiss citizenship.

The definition in the Swiss Civil Code will also be changed to “two people” versus “bride” and “groom.”

Since the voting results were revealed LGBTQ+ activists and organizations have come out in support of the decision.

Co-president of the Swiss Rainbow Association Eva Kanderli expressed her excitement in a press release.

“We are overjoyed about this important, historic referendum. The adoption of the template is an important step for equality and the recognition of rainbow families in Switzerland,” she said.

In a statement to Reuters, same-sex couple Anouk Oswald and Corinne Guntern also praised the vote and opened up about their future.

“I want to be able to choose for myself if I want to marry this partner next to me and if it’s the right path for us to start a family, Oswald explained. “It’s important to show the younger generation you don’t need to hide.”