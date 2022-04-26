Misha Collins apologises for appearing to come out as bisexual: “I happen to be straight”

Misha Collins has clarified that he is not bisexual and said he is “deeply sorry” for appearing to come out during a live Q&A.

While speaking at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey, he asked the crowd three questions.

“By show of force: how many of you would consider yourself introverts?” he asked. “How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

After receiving a rowdy cheer from the attendees, he said that he is “all three” before moving on to the next topic.

He has since taken to Twitter to explain that this was not him coming out, but instead a way of avoiding talking about his sexuality.

“My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual,” he wrote on 25 April.

“This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual. 2/5 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

He added that he is “deeply sorry for the clumsiness” of his words and that he wants “to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse.”

“I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening,” he concluded.

Collins portrayed the angel Castie in Supernatural for 12 seasons.

The show faced heavy criticism for queerbaiting, though towards the end of its run the character shared that he was in love with Winchester prior to sacrificing himself.