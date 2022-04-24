Supernatural star Misha Collins seemingly comes out as bisexual

Supernatural star Misha Collins seemingly came out as bisexual during a live Q&A.

For 12 seasons of the popular CW show, Collins won audiences over for his portrayal of the angel Castiel – who came out as gay in the final season.

Alongside his beloved character, fans have also praised the 47-year-old for being an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

While he rarely opened up about his own sexuality in the past, Collins recently alluded to where he falls on the spectrum in a new viral video.

While speaking at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey, he asked the crowd three questions.

“By show of force: how many of you would consider yourself introverts?” he asked. “How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

After earning a rowdy cheer from the crowd, Collins said, “I’m all three”, before moving on to the next topic.

Shortly after the moment was uploaded to Twitter, fans flocked to the platform to showcase their support for the Nip/Tuck actor.

One user wrote: “I just finished Heartstopper only to get on Twitter after crying to find out Misha Collins is bi? WE KEEP WINNING.”

Another fan tweeted: “As a bi woman that considered herself a straight ally when was young, that is married to a straight cis man and that in the last years left hints here and there to her true sexuality but isn’t out yet, I’m so happy for Misha Collins and his coming out! I’m so proud of him.”

“I need all of you to know that Misha Collins is bi. Even if you don’t know who that is, I NEED u to acknowledge it. Bisexuality. He is bisexual. I need to lie down,” a third user added.

Collins’s video revelation comes after years of support for the LGBTQ+ community and his gay Supernatural character.

In a recent interview with Subjectify Media, the Gotham Knights actor described Castiel as a “queer icon.”

“I’m proud of him and his journey, and honoured that so many people seem to have found something in his story that resonates with them,” he said

Back in 2020, Collins confirmed Castiel’s sexuality after his character professed his love for Dean in one of the series’ final episodes.

“Castiel tells Dean he loves him and basically makes Destiel canon. Fans are freaking out after that,” the actor said.

“To complicate matters, he dies after that. So Castiel makes his homosexual declaration of love, amazing that happens, and then dies, which plays into a timeless Hollywood trope of ‘Kill the gays.’ We give and then we take away.”

Check out more fan reactions to Collins coming out below.

