Study finds that bisexual people are six times more likely to self-harm

A University of Manchester study has found that bisexual people were six times more likely to self-harm than straight people.

A new study from the University of Manchester has examined instances of self-harm for bisexual people, and found that they were six times more likely to have self-harmed in the past twelve months than straight people.

When accounting for lifetime, the study found that bisexuals were four times more likely to self-harm than straight and gay people, and two times more likely than lesbians.

The online study, titled Self-Injury In Young Bisexual People: A Longitudinal Investigation, is now asking for bisexual people aged between 18 and 25 to record their experiences.

It’s hoped this data might reveal some of the reasons behind the figures, like the experience of biphobia or other psychological issues.

The study is being conducted by trainee clinical psychologist and lead author, Brendan Dunlop, alongside a team of psychologists.

Speaking about the study, Dunlop said: “Self-injury can occur across all sections of society, cultures, genders, ages and sexualities. However, mental health outcomes for bisexual people appear to be consistently worse than other sexual orientations.

“Self-injury often shows an individual is in distress or struggling with overwhelming emotions. But it can also have physical consequences, such as infection and scarring, and increase the risk of other high-risk behaviour, including suicide.