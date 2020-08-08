Poet and singer Kae Tempest comes out as non-binary

Kae made the admission in a social media post.

Poet, novelist, singer and playwright Kae Tempest has come out as gender non-binary, and announced that they are changing their name and pronouns.

Kae rose to fame with poetry collections like Everything Speaks in its Own Way and Brand New Ancients. They are also an accomplished musician, with two of their albums, Everybody Down and Let Them Eat Chaos, being nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

In a social media post, Kae explained: “Hello old fans, new fans and passers by – I’m changing my name! And I’m changing my pronouns. From Kate to Kae. From she/her to they/them.

“I’ve been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time. I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection. This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life.

“And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better. I loved Kate. But I am beginning a process and I hope you’ll come with me. From today – I will be publishing my books and releasing my music as Kae Tempest!

“It’s pronounced like the letter K. It’s an old English word that means jay bird. Jays are associated with communication, curiosity, adaptation to new situations and COURAGE which is the name of the game at the moment.”