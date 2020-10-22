Phillip Schofield reveals the advice that Michelle Visage gave him after coming out

The Drag Race legend told Phillip Schofield he was “beating” himself up for no reason.

Earlier this year, This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield bravely came out as gay in a series of Instagram posts.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion,” he wrote.

In the days after his coming out, the presenter was bombarded with supportive messages from friends, and speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, he revealed that one of those messages came from Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing icon Michelle Visage.

He revealed that before the lockdown came into place back in March, Michelle had invited him out for lunch. Phillip said: “She said, ‘Right, I’m going to take you out for coffee, we’ve got to talk and I want to make sure you’re okay.’ That’s what a lot of people have said. ‘Are you OK, are you sure you’re OK?'”

While on their lunch date, he confessed to her his fears about being in the LGBTQ+ community, saying he felt like he had “joined a club, but I don’t know whether I’ve got the right credentials.” And he questioned whether past comments he had made prevented him from putting on a rainbow.