Pentagon keeps “existing policy” banning Pride flags from being flown on military bases

It has been reported that the Pentagon will keep a rule that doesn’t allow LGBTQ+ flags to be flown on military bases.

Back in 2020, the Trump administration banned military bases from flying the rainbow Pride flag alongside others including the Confederate flag.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the Pentagon, released a statement regarding the decision on Friday (4 June).

“After some careful consideration, the department will maintain the existing policy from July of 2020 regarding the display of depiction of unofficial flags,” Kirby stated.

“So there won’t be an exception made this month for the Pride flag.”

Kirby went on to say that even though the Pentagon is adhering to the 2020 rule, it doesn’t reflect any “lack of respect” for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would stress only two more things in answer to your question. One, this in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community, personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department. We’re proud of them,” he said.

“This was really more about the potential for – an exception in this case about the potential challenges that could arise from that exception – that specific exception, and it was really about that than anything else.”