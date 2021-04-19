The powerful theme for IDAHOBiT 2021 has been announced

IDAHOBiT 2021 will take place on 17 May 2021.

The theme for this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia has finally been revealed to be “Together: Resisting, Supporting, Healing!”

The powerful theme was chosen due to the recent challenges that the world has faced this past year.

“Together: Resisting, Supporting, Healing!” was chosen in the context of the events and struggles of the past year,” the press release stated.

“The global pandemic is far from over and will have a long-lasting impact on social activism and the fight for equal rights. In the midst of the chaos, heartbreak and ongoing challenges, it is with hope for global awareness of this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia that we can continue to provide inspiration.”

This impactful initiative was first created in 2004 to bring attention to the ongoing violence towards the LGBTQ+ community. May 17 became the designated day due to the 1990 World Health Organization decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

It’s celebrated in over 130 countries, even in some of the places that still criminalise the LGBTQ community.