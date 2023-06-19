“Padam Padam!”: British MP quotes Kylie Minogue’s hit single in UK Parliament

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, referenced Kylie Minogue’s hit single ‘Padam Padam’ during a speech about Pride in parliament.

“Pride is a moment for us to remember where we have come from and to ensure that love conquers hate,” the politician, who is a member of the Labour and Co-operative Party, told the House of Commons on 15 June.

“So, happy Pride Month, let our hearts win over hate and, finally, Mr. Deputy Speaker, in the words of Kylie, Padam Padam.”

Russell-Moyle’s reference was met with laughter from colleagues in the chamber and was praised on social media.

“It’s just a shame there were so few in the chamber for such a lovely speech,” one person wrote. “My heart definitely goes Padam Padam for you.”

“You good sir are AMAZING!” another said.

A third added: “A little brightness in the shadows that is this week. #Padam”

‘Padam Padam’ recently reached the Top 10 on the Official UK Singles Chart, serving as Minogue’s highest peak since 2011.

The song tied her with Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross as one of only four female solo artists to have achieved Top 10 singles in the UK across five consecutive decades.

“This is truly amazing and 19 year old me would say the same thing!” Minogue told Official Charts. “I am so thankful to everyone involved with ‘Padam Padam’ and am astounded at how people have made it their own. The song belongs to everyone now and I’m loving every second of it.”

The ‘Supernova’ singer has now racked up a whopping 35 Top 10 singles in the UK, her first of which was in 1988.

According to the midweek chart update, ‘Padam Padam’ is set to rise from number nine to seven – showing the ‘Padamic’ is far from over.

