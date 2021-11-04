Newly engaged Kristen Stewart wants Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding

Kristen Stewart has opened up about what she has in store for her wedding ceremony after getting engaged to Dylan Meyer.

The Twilight star confirmed the engagement news with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this week.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The announcement arrives just a year after Stewart told Stern she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose.

“I think good things happen fast,” she said at the time.

Stewart, who will soon star as Princess Diana on the big screen in Spencer, said she kept her plans for marriage to herself for some time.

“I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do,” she told Stern in 2019. “It’s pretty undeniable.”

She continued: “When you know, you know. You know what I mean?

“There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone.”

Stewart told Stern that the chances of a traditional ceremony for the couple are low, adding that they will likely officiate their own wedding – unless Guy Fieri wants to get involved.

“We’re either going to have like no one, we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate to sort of have another party involved in our moment,” she revealed.