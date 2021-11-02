Kristen Stewart gets engaged to Dylan Meyer after two-year relationship

Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she is engaged to Dylan Meyer after being together for almost two years.

Sharing the news with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Twilight actress said she and Meyer are “totally gonna do it”.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The announcement arrives just a year after Stewart told Stern she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose.

“I think good things happen fast,” she said at the time.

Stewart, who will soon star as Princess Diana on the big screen in Spencer, said she kept her plans for marriage to herself for some time.

“I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do,” she told Stern in 2019. “It’s pretty undeniable.”

She continued: “When you know, you know. You know what I mean?

“There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone.”