Nathan Chen apologises for saying figure skating is a “homosexual-dominated sport”

Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen has released an apology for saying the sport is “homosexual dominated.

Chen received backlash after he gave an insensitive answer regarding femininity and masculinity in figure skating.

While appearing on a podcast Chen was asked if he was ever told to play hockey because it was more “masculine.”

“Yes certainly. Especially as a male athlete… as a straight male athlete in a fairly homosexual-dominated sport, or LGBTQ+ dominated sport,” Chen replied.

“I think that there is that connotation and there is that ‘Well we don’t really wanna watch guys skate around’, and we’d rather watch hockey or we’d rather watch females do that, which I think is pretty messed up in itself.

“It’s a genuine sport, we spend our whole lives trying to hone this craft, and to just sort of be belittled like that is not something that is generally taken lightly.”

Soon after the podcast was released people took to social media to express their disappointment with Chen’s comments.

One Twitter user wrote: “Its disappointing to hear this from someone who is basically one of the current faces of [figure skating]. So many wrong words spoken when the simple answer could just be “I wish to bring my own style into the sport”. Classical music is feminine? Females? Homosexual-dominated sport? Dude.”