More than half of India’s population are in favour of same-sex marriage, according to a new study carried out by the Pew Research Center.

Approximately 53 per cent said they either ‘somewhat favour’ or ‘strongly favour’ same-sex marriage.

Support was higher among those who selected ‘strongly favour’ compared with those who chose ‘somewhat support’ at a rate of 28 per cent to 25 per cent, respectively.

The legalisation of same-sex marriage is currently a contentious issue in India, with the country’s Supreme Court looking into whether or not to bring about marriage equality.

Gay sex was decriminalised in 2018, bringing an end to a historic law introduced during Britain’s colonial rule.

Thousands recently marched for same-sex marriage in India

Earlier this year, thousands of LGBTQ+ people and their allies took to the streets of New Delhi to march for same-sex marriage.

More than 2,000 people joined the Delhi Queer Pride March when it made its return after not taking place for the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protesters walked more than an hour so they could be near the country’s parliament, with the legalisation of same-sex marriage at the forefront of their minds as India edges closer to making it a reality.

Vishal Rai, a 23-year-old who got involved in the march, told Associated Press: “It’s good, it’s fabulous. Because we are here to celebrate ourselves, and after three years.”