Majority of UK public hold pro-LGBTQ+ views, study finds

The majority of the UK public hold positive views of the LGBTQ+ community, a ground-breaking study has found.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, one in three said they actively respect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, with one in five even expressing admiration.

People were more likely to say they respected lesbian and gay people (38% and 37%, respectively) than bi or trans people (32% and 31%, respectively).

Admiration for LGBTQ+ people varied slightly, with 21% saying they feel this for trans people, 19% saying the same for both lesbian and gay people, and 16% saying it for bi people.

Younger people and women were more likely to be pro-LGBTQ+ than men or their older counterparts.

Women were almost eight times more likely to actively respect trans people (35%) than they were to fear them (4%).

Those holding anti-LGBTQ+ views were found to be in the minority of the UK population, with less than one in 10 respondents saying they feel ‘disgust’ for those in the community.

Broken down, this was at a rate of 9% for gay people, 8% for trans and bi people and only 7% towards lesbians.

There were no incidents where feelings of resentment, fear and envy made up more than 4% of responses from those surveyed.

Our new report, #TakePride, gives us a snapshot of the UK today

The research, which was carried out by Opinium, was commissioned by Stonewall to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride march in 1972.

“Over the last 50 years, every battle for the rights of LGBTQ+ communities has been fought in the court of public opinion as well as in the corridors of power,” said Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall. “This data reminds us to celebrate how far we’ve come, as well as focus on how far there is to go. Nobody should have to grow up and go through life worrying that the people around them feel disgusted by who they are.

“From the fight to decriminalise men who have sex with men, to the fight for trans people’s rights to be protected and respected, we’ve always relied on allies to stand alongside us. That’s why, as we enter pride month, we need people to do more than wear a rainbow pin – we need everyone to show they take pride in our community, by stepping up and fighting for a more equal world.”

Stonewall’s full report can be found here.