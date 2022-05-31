The story of 50 years of Pride in the UK through 50 trailblazers

On 1 July 1972, around 2,000 people marched down Regent’s Street in London in the name of Gay Pride. Up to 40 members of the Gay Liberation Front had organised the protest, hoping it would serve as an antidote to widespread gay shame prevalent throughout the community. Same-sex sexual acts had only been decriminalised in England and Wales five years earlier, so the LGBTQ+ community was still dealing with the trauma they’ve suffered during the decades before. “They were ashamed of their sexuality and gender identity so our counter to gay shame was Gay Pride,” Peter Tatchell – one of the people who organised that 1972 Pride march – recently told GAY TIMES.

Before 1 July 1972 there had been many marches for LGBTQ+ rights across the UK, but this was the inaugural protest that would become part of the modern global Pride movement. While Pride is a calendar highlight for many LGBTQ+ people, when promoting the march back in 1972, the GLF faced resistance from the community. “Back then the overwhelming amount of LGBTQ+ people were closeted, shameful and didn’t believe they were entitled to equal rights,” Peter told us, adding that gay patrons outside of queer pubs would throw coins and beer bottles at them. “They said we were extremists, they said that demanding equal rights for gay people would only draw public attention to us and result in further oppression,” Peter explained. “Our view was that unless we fought for our rights, we’d continue to be persecuted and harassed forever.”

Over the past 50 years we’ve come a long way. Pride is now a massive annual event attended by millions of people across the globe. In the UK we’ve fought for and won many rights – from same-sex marriage, equal age of consent, the Gender Recognition Act, and the right to adopt, through to repealing the homophobic Section 28 that probited the teaching of LGBTQ+ experiences in schools in the 90s. We still have some very big battles left to win, but there’s no denying that our community as a whole feels the strongest it has ever been.

That unification of LGBTQ+ people and the victory of rights we enjoy today is one of the greatest stories in British history of the past 50 years. In the face of adversity, discrimination, and oppression, the LGBTQ+ community has persevered through the most challenging of times. This guide aims to tell a part of that story through 50 LGBTQ+ trailblazers who have positively impacted the lives of queer people in Britain over the past 50 years. Of course this isn’t an exhaustive list of the many LGBTQ+ people and organisations who have done remarkable things, but it gives a view of the courage, kindness and community-building that has helped positively shape LGBTQ+ life in the UK as we know it today.

We’ve listed 50 individuals and organisations in chronological order of the years they were active in their careers to give a timeline of LGBTQ+ people who helped create the story of Pride in the UK from that very first march in 1972 right up to the present day.

Antony Grey

Although his early work pre-dates the modern Pride movement, the late Antony Grey was widely regarded as Britain’s first gay rights activist. The former press officer for the British Iron and Steel Federation started volunteering for the Homosexual Law Reform Society (HLRS) in 1958, which campaigned to change laws that criminalised gay men. Four years later, he became secretary of the HLRS and the Albany Trust, a charity to assist gay men who developed psychological problems after being persecuted. Antony was also instrumental in forcing the government to push through the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, which laid the foundations for modern law reform. During his years post-1972 he continued to passionately fight for LGBTQ+ rights, challenge censorship, and became Secretary of the Sexual Law Reform Society. Following his death in 2010, fellow activist Andrew Lumsden credited Antony with paving the way for the Gay Liberation Front, Outrage!, Stonewall and the Campaign for Homosexual Equality. The former chief executive of Stonewall, Ben Summerskill, hailed Antony as a “real hero for gay equality” and said the British LGBTQ+ community “owe him a huge debt of gratitude”.

Allan Horsfall

In the years before the first ever Pride march in the UK, Allan Horsfall was a tireless LGBTQ+ campaigner who was a key voice in the fight for the decriminalisation of same-sex sexual acts in England and Wales in 1967. Throughout the 1970s, however, he was heavily involved with and eventually led the Campaign for Homosexual Equality. The organisation expanded massively, and at its peak consisted of over 130 local groups throughout England and Wales. It’s largely credited as one of the biggest member-driven LGBTQ+ organisations in the UK having amassed membership of more than 5,000 lesbians and gay men. During the same decade he also attempted to set up “Equire Clubs” – essentially working men’s clubs – for LGBTQ+ people, to create safe spaces for socialising and self-help facilities. He’s been routinely recognised as one of the most important and influential figures in the modern LGBTQ+ movement in Britain, laying much of the groundwork for the progress that was made after his time.

April Ashley

Model and trans trailblazer, April Ashley was one of the earliest British people known to have had sex reassignment surgery. Undergoing surgery in 1960 after saving money while working as a drag act in Paris, April then returned to the UK to pursue a modelling career. During this period, April experienced early success being photographed for British Vogue and appearing opposite Joan Collins in the film Road to Hong Kong. However, it was not widely known that she was transgender, and her career was dramatically cut short in 1961 when she was outed by the Sunday People newspaper. This and a messy divorce which eventually resulted in an annulment as the judge ruled April to be a ‘biological man’, therefore rendering the marriage invalid, effectively ending April’s career. From there, April retreated to Hay-on-Wye and later the US west coast, only returning to the UK decades later, in 2005, when she was legally recognised as female in light of the Gender Recognition Act. April’s story has since been widely praised for shining a light on the early prejudices faced by trans people in British society, discussing them in an interview towards the end of her life, April said, “They were mad, wonderful times. Why not enjoy them? That’s always been my philosophy.”

Jackie Forster

A tireless and dedicated LGBTQ+ activist, Jackie Forster first made her name as a small-time actress before chasing her true passion as a broadcast journalist. A hit with audiences of the time, she pioneered the straight-to-camera address and carried out award-winning coverage, most notably of Grace Kelly’s Monte Carlo wedding. A trip to Georgia in 1957 led to Jackie having her first lesbian encounter and realising her true sexuality. Upon leaving a failed marriage, Forster returned to the UK and moved in with her girlfriend. Her life trajectory changed in 1969 when emboldened by the UK’s decriminalisation of homosexuality two years previously, she formally came out at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, telling the assembled crowd: “You are looking at a roaring dyke.” From there on her lesbian activism went on to define much of the gay rights movement; she joined the Campaign for Homosexual Equality, founded the Gay Liberation Front in 1970, took part in the UK’s first Pride march in 1971 and founded leading lesbian magazine, Sappho year later. Today, Jackie is remembered as “Saint Jackie of the Eternal Mission to Lay Sisters”, a true lesbian icon who fought fiercely for LGBTQ+ liberation.

Ted Brown

In November 1970 during a visit to the cinema to see classic gay film The Boys In The Band, Ted Brown was handed a leaflet from a newly-formed Gay Liberation Front in London. He attended GLF’s third meeting and quickly became a part of the group who, months later, would organise the first ever Pride march to be held in the UK. Ted was one of the few Black people present at the 2,000-strong march that day, but his work would go on to positively impact many. He’d later be a powerful campaigner against homophobic and racist policing in the UK, leading the Black section of Galop, as well as working for Lewisham Action on Policing. He also founded Black Lesbians and Gays Against Media Homophobia; an organisation that challenged and called out media titles who, at the time, regularly ran anti-LGBTQ+ and racist news reports in the UK overflowing with disinformation and discrimination. He continues to be a vocal advocate for the big issues still facing the LGBTQ+ community today, most notably speaking out against the horrific treatment of trans people by the British press in recent years.