Lizzo slams “atrocious” abortion and anti-trans laws: “Mind your business”

Lizzo used a keynote discussion at South By Southwest to condemn anti-trans laws and policies being introduced in her home state of Texas.

On 13 March, the star was met with applause when she said that although she is “proud to rep Houston,” she is “not proud to rep Texas politics right now.”

“Mind your business,” Lizzo stated. “Trans rights are human rights.”

She explained that moves to target trans children, such as the state’s governor calling for investigations into parents over gender affirming care, as well as moves to restrict access to abortion are incredibly harmful and unfairly impact women and LGBTQ+ people.

“The abortion ban is atrocious,” Lizzo added. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body. This is not political.”

The Juice singer called on elected officials to focus on implementing things that LGBTQ+ people need instead of discriminatory legislation.

“We got a lot of other things that we need,” Lizzo added.

She also stated that “there are people in charge who can change things on a systemic level and they’re letting us down.”

South By Southwest is an annual celebration of music, movies and media that an array of celebrities attend.

Lizzo was there to promote Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, her new reality competition series which is set to premiere on 24 March.

“I used to get called fat ass every single day on the bus,” she recalled and added that “they don’t set us up to see our value and our worth especially as Black women, especially as big Black women.”

Discussing her inspiration for the show, Lizzo said: “I want to lift these women up… I hope they all become superstars after this.”