Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The verdict was unveiled today (26 May) by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The UK’s prosecution agency has spent over a year reviewing a file that was handed over by the Metropolitan Police.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

Ainslie added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The alleged incidents reportedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, with the third in Gloucestershire in April 2013.