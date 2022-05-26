Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”
The verdict was unveiled today (26 May) by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The UK’s prosecution agency has spent over a year reviewing a file that was handed over by the Metropolitan Police.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
Ainslie added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The alleged incidents reportedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, with the third in Gloucestershire in April 2013.
The Academy Award-winning actor was accused of sexual harassment and sexual abuse from numerous alleged victims after Anthony Rapp came forward with his alleged experience in October 2017.
Rapp claimed in an interview that Spacey made a “sexual advance” on him back in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
Spacey was fired from his role as Frank Underwood in hit Netflix series House of Cards, with Robin Wright becoming the main focus of the show.
He was also completely cut from Ridley Scott’s film All The Money In The World six weeks before its release date.
If you have been a victim of sexual assault and would like to seek support, you can call the Sexual Assault Casework & Support helpline on 0800 704 2040, or visit Galop UK”s official website for more information.