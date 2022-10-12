Kaleidoscope Trust raises more than £70,000 at star-studded gala dinner

Tom Daley and Michael Gunning were among the stars in attendance at the Kaleidoscope Trust’s fundraising gala dinner on 7 October.

The event, held at the Institute of Directors in London, raised more than £70,000 in total which will go towards the charity’s work “fighting for the human rights of LGBTQ+ people across the Commonwealth.”

Guests were treated to an intimate performance from Sadie Sinner, as well as speeches from the aforementioned Olympian and the organisation’s executive director, Lady Phyll.

There was also a three-course meal and the chance to mingle with cocktails, courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka.

Since being founded in 2011, the Kaleidescope Trust has worked tirelessly to advance equality globally by fighting for protective laws and policies for queer people.

So far this year, it has directly supported 30 LGBTQ+ organisations in 25 countries in the global South and East, with the goal of ensuring that those living in oppressive societies have their needs heard and rights protected.

In August, Munroe Bergdorf, Kyle De’Volle, and Dustin Lance Black, as well as Gunning and Daley, were announced as patrons who will try to raise awareness and funds for this important work.

You can donate to the Kaleidoscope Trust here and view more pictures from the gala dinner below: