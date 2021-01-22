Joe Biden signs executive order for LGBTQ+ workplace protections

It’s a change to be writing positive headlines about an American president.

Over the past four years, if the headline of an article involved the US president and the LGBTQ+ community, you knew it was going to be bad news.

But the new Biden administration has wasted no time in rectifying this as he sets out his plans to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ Americans.

In his first day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order enforcing the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on protections for LGBTQ+ workers. The landmark 6-3 ruling back in June ruled that federal civil rights laws protects LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his opinion.

“Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Despite the ruling having been in place since June, the former administration had refused to enforce it.

In a statement, Eliza Byard, the executive director of GLSEN, said: “This order signals the new administration’s plan to advance LGBTQ+ equity through an intersectional lens that centers all of our most vulnerable communities, including LGBTQ+ people of colour, LGBTQ+ people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ immigrants.

“We look forward to working with the Biden Administration to continue to advance LGBTQ+ students’ rights by supporting the Safe Schools Improvement Act and the Equality Act, strengthening federal survey data collection on LGBTQ+ students’ experiences and identifying ways to direct additional school resources to programs that support underserved LGBTQ+ students and educators.”