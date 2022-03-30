Jamie Wallis becomes first UK MP to come out as transgender

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has come out as transgender and shared their experiences of rape and blackmail.

The MP, whose exact pronouns are unclear at this time, said they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and “felt this way since I was a very young child.”

“I had no intention of ever sharing this with you,” Wallis continued in a lengthy and personal Twitter statement. “I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

The 37-year-old has represented the Bridgend constituency since December 2019 and used the message to share a series of traumatic incidents they have experienced, including a blackmail attempt.

“There was a close call in April 2020 when someone Blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members. He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2yrs and 9mnths in prison,” Wallis explained.

They went on to detail an experience of rape towards the end of 2021.

“A few months back, in September, I ‘hooked up’ with someone who I met online and when I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me,” Wallis shared. “I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.”

Wallis stated that they have had “a lot of support” since their election and emphasised “how important it is to be yourself.”

“I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how,” Wallis concluded. “Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

