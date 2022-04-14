Irish police arrest man in connection with brutal killings of two men in Sligo

Irish police are investigating if the recent killings of two men in Sligo had a homophobic motive behind them.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were both found dead in their homes on 11 and 12 April, respectively.

Moffitt, an auctioneer and Fine Gael activist who was referred to as a warm and witty man by loved ones, was stabbed multiple times and was reportedly left badly mutilated by his attacker.

Snee lived alone with his dog and was discovered a day later, just over a mile from where the first killing took place.

Prior to his death, he loved gardening and had worked as healthcare worker.

Police arrested a man in his 20s on 13 April in connection with Snee’s death, though he will also be questioned in relation to Moffitt’s due to the similarities between how they died.

In solidarity with our Pride community in Sligo and working with our LGBTQI+ sector partners we will also hold a vigil this Friday at 6pm at Dáil Éireann for Aidan Moffitt, Michael Snee and all victims of homophobic and transphobic violence. https://t.co/1qSkrnTTfw — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) April 13, 2022

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders,” said Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken during a press conference. “Gardaí are also investigating whether Michael and Aidan met their attacker online. Meeting people online is a normal activity. Meeting people online should be a safe activity. But as with any online activity everybody should be aware of personal safety advice, which we have provided on the Garda website.”

Officers are also looking into whether or not a third attack from last week that left a victim with serious facial injuries has any relation to the killings, The Irish Examiner reported.

Police are appealing for anyone else who has been a recent victim of an assault in the area to come forward.

The suspect will be either charged or released on 14 April and several vigils will take place in Ireland across the weekend in memoriam of the victims.