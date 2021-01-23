Hungary orders ‘traditional values’ disclaimer for book with LGBTQ+ characters

The Hungarian government is proving to be homophobic yet again.

Homophobia and the current Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban go hand in hand, and yet again the government has imposed homophobic measures.

The government have ordered that the publishers of a children’s book called Meseorszag Mindenkie – which translates to A Fairy Tale for Everyone – need to print a disclaimer on it.

This disclaimer imposed by the Hungarian Consumer Protection Authority (HCPA) says that the book sets out “behaviour inconsistent with traditional gender roles.” One politician in the government even described the book as “homosexual propaganda.”

Meseorszag Mindenkie is incredibly inclusive, with the publisher describing it as having “elderly and Roma people, people living in poverty, adopted or abused children and heroic girls, as well as lesbian, gay, and trans characters.”

But the HCPA claims that without the disclaimer the book is breaking the law because “the book is sold as a fairytale, called so on its cover and designed accordingly, but it hides the fact that it depicts behaviour inconsistent with traditional gender roles.”

Luca Dudits, the communications officer for the Háttér Society in Hungary, hit out at the ruling, telling Euronews: “The whole ruling is completely discriminatory and unconstitutional because to just slam a book that depicts characters from marginalised social groups is just completely discriminatory.

“Our issue is that you cannot just say that consumers need to be warned that the book is depicting behavior deviating from traditional gender rules as the ruling says – because this is not something a democracy can do.”