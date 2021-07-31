Heaven nightclub announces plans to become a COVID-19 vaccine centre

Popular gay nightclub Heaven has announced plans to become a COVID-19 vaccination spot in August.

Jeremy Joseph, who owns the iconic club, revealed that on 8 August unvaccinated club-goers will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The innovative site will open at 12:00 pm and go on until 9:00 pm.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: “[Heaven Nightclub] with [NHS England London] will be the first nightclub to be turned into a vaccination centre.”

He continued: “Just turn up on the day or book an appointment online… protect yourselves, protect others.”

London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, also praised the collaboration in a statement on Twitter.

“Heaven will be the UK’s first nightclub to be turned into a pop-up vax centre,” she wrote.

“Nightclubs have always been part of the COVID solution, and I am really proud to be working with NHS England, Westminster City Council and Jeremy Joseph to make this happen.”