Heaven nightclub announces plans to become a COVID-19 vaccine centre

Popular gay nightclub Heaven has announced plans to become a COVID-19 vaccination spot in August.
Jeremy Joseph, who owns the iconic club, revealed that on 8 August unvaccinated club-goers will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The innovative site will open at 12:00 pm and go on until 9:00 pm.
Taking to Twitter he wrote: “[Heaven Nightclub] with [NHS England London] will be the first nightclub to be turned into a vaccination centre.”
He continued: “Just turn up on the day or book an appointment online… protect yourselves, protect others.”
London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé, also praised the collaboration in a statement on Twitter.
“Heaven will be the UK’s first nightclub to be turned into a pop-up vax centre,” she wrote.
“Nightclubs have always been part of the COVID solution, and I am really proud to be working with NHS England, Westminster City Council and Jeremy Joseph to make this happen.”
Earlier this year, Joseph urged officials to convert the legendary nightclub into a vaccination hub.
In a January Twitter post, he revealed that he wrote to the Westminster Council suggesting that they use the building, stating: “it’s an empty venue already split into booths.”
He continued: “It would be an honour if it was used while closed to help vaccinate people.”
The news comes days after reports revealed the slight decline of COVID-19 cases in the UK.
According to the government’s daily statistics summary, the UK has seen a 33% fall of cases from 25 July and 31 July.
But the data has shown a 9.2 increase in deaths among people who tested positive within 28 days. There has also been an increase in admitted patients.
You can find out more information on the Heaven vaccination hub here or below.
