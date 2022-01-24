Gus Kenworthy will represent Great Britain at Winter Olympics in Beijing

Gus Kenworthy will be joining Team Great Britain for his third Olympic appearance at the Winter Games in Beijing this year.

It will mark the 30-year-old’s first time representing the country after previously competing on Team USA, with his eligibility to do so coming from the fact he was born in England and has an English mother.

Kenworthy becomes one of 21 ski and snowboard athletes on Team GB and will be performing in the freeski halfpipe for the country.

After head issues interrupted his training in 2021, it was unclear if Kenworthy would make an appearance in Beijing.

Writing on Instagram at the time, he said: “With the Olympics less than two months away I’m incredibly frustrated but trying to stay positive and hopeful that this will pass. Not sure what else I can do but wait.”

He first won a Winter Games medal in Sochi in 2014, where he was one of four publicly out gay men.

Kenworthy covers the February 2022 issue of GAY TIMES Magazine, where he opens up about what it was like to come out in October 2015.

“It’s scary being the first [to come out] – I was the first in my entire sport – but a lot of my fears were unfounded,” he explains. “And the amount of support that it opened up for me, especially from the [LGBTQ+] community, is so much greater than I could have ever imagined.”

To read Gus Kenworthy’s full interview with GAY TIMES, click here.