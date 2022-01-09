Germany announces the country’s first-ever commissioner for LGBTQ+ affairs

Germany has made LGBTQ+ history with its brand new government role that tackles queer issues.

On 5 January, the country appointed Sven Lehmann as the Federal Government Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity.

According to a report from Euro News, Lehmann will be in charge of creating policies that promote inclusivity and diversity.

The 42-year-old Green Party member is part of the newly formed coalition government – which is headed by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Shortly after accepting his new role, Lehmann released a statement about the importance of protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“The protection of people because of their sexual and gender identity must be guaranteed in the Basic Law,” he said. “Everyone should be able to live freely, safely, and with equal rights.”

Before landing his position, the political figure was a devoted queer and social policy spokesperson for the Greens.

Ulle Schaws, who worked alongside Lehmann, told DW.com that his previous experience with LGBTQ+ issues makes him perfect for the role.

“The issue of justice drives him. That’s why fighting for a life free of discrimination, for acceptance and diversity is like an engine that drives him,” she explained.

“Lehmann’s close contact with rights groups and activists means he knows exactly what issues are affecting the queer community.

“Even in discussions where there’s criticism, he always has an open ear for what’s important and what problems there are.”