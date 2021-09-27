Germany makes history by electing first-ever transgender MPs

The first-ever transgender MPs have been elected to Germany’s Bundestag during a historic election this year.

Preliminary results gave Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) the win over Angela Merkel’s centre-right bloc, CDU/CSU.

It brings an end to Merkel’s 16 years in power, with the SPD’s leader, Olaf Scholz, claiming it is time for a new coalition with the Greens and liberals.

According to figures released by election officials on 27 September, the SPD narrowly beat out the CDU/CDU with 25.9% to 24.1% of the vote, respectively.

The Greens won the third-largest proportion of the vote with 14.6%, followed by the FDP at 11.5%.

Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik, both members of the Greens, made history as the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in a national election.

“It is a historic victory for the Greens, but also for the trans-emancipatory movement and for the entire queer community,” Ganserer told Reuters, adding that the results signify Germany becoming a more accepting country.

The 44-year-old said making it easier to ratify a sex change on identity documents will be a top priority for her.

Ganserer, who has two children, is also seeking to allow lesbian mothers to adopt children in the country.