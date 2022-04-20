Ezra Miller arrested for second time in two months over alleged assault

Ezra Miller has been arrested on suspicion of assault in Hawaii after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

The 29-year-old was detained when police were called to a home in Pahoa in the early hours of 19 April.

Police reports state that the actor “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence, with the woman being left with a cut half an inch deep to her forehead.

Miller has now been charged with second-degree assault, marking his second legal issue on the island in just two months.

The actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after being arrested at a karaoke bar in Honolulu towards the end of March.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star got agitated when some people at the venue began singing, the police report stated.

Miller then reportedly shouted at them and snatched the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was performing, proceeding to lunge at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the bar.

After being arrested, Miller was charged on both counts and was released on $500 (£380) bail.

Arraignments for the incident, as well as a separate traffic case, were scheduled for 19 April after Miller’s attorney requested it be moved up as the actor “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York”.

However, the legal issues have reportedly left the future of Miller’s career hanging in the balance.

Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly pausing any future involvement with them in the DC Extended Universe, Rolling Stone reported.