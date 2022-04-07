Ezra Miller’s future at Warner Bros. and DC ‘in question’ following arrest

Ezra Miller has been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after being arrested at a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii last week.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star got agitated when some people at the venue began singing, the 28 March police report stated.

Miller then reportedly shouted at them and snatched the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was performing, proceeding to lunge at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the bar.

After being arrested, Miller was charged on both counts and has been released on $500 (£380) bail.

In the criminal complaint, Miller was accused of “offensively coarse behaviour or abusive language which was likely to provoke a violent response and did intend to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience and/or persisted in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning.”

A hearing is expected to take place on 26 April.

The day after the karaoke bar incident, Miller had a restraining order filed against them by a local couple.

Following their arrest, Miller reportedly stormed into their bedroom, threatened them, and stole the woman’s passport and man’s wallet, the report said.

The restraining order was granted and a decision on the extension of it will be reached by the end of the month.

As a result of Miller’s actions, Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly pausing any future involvement with them in the DC Extended Universe, Rolling Stone reported.

An emergency meeting was allegedly held on 30 March, leaving the future of their portrayal of The Flash hanging in the balance.

An insider told the outlet that Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during the production of the movie.

“Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’” the source explained.

It was, however, stressed that this did not lead to any violent outbursts or incidents of Miller shouting.