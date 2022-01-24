Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie confirm engagement: “I love him beyond words”

Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie got engaged during an intimate moment at the beach.

Max and Kris first met on the set of the soap where they play brothers Luke and Lee Posner, respectively.

They began dating in 2020 and have been together ever since.

In an Instagram post on 22 January, Max confirmed their engagement: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé.”

The actor also shared pictures of the couple at the beach with a bottle of champagne to celebrate, as well as a video of Max proposing.

Kris also took to social media to share his shock and happiness over the proposal.

He wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.

“I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all. Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.

“Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy.

“WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!”

Emmerdale airs on ITV at 7pm every weeknight.