Drag Race’s Bosco comes out as trans: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been”

Drag Race contestant Bosco came out as trans in an intimate message and said they are the “happiest” they’ve “ever been.”

The 28-year-old queen took to Instagram on 11 February to open up about her gender journey.

“After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me,” Bosco wrote. “I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future.

“This is something that’s been on my mind for over a decade now. I’ve spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process. Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I’d be treated. I still am.”

Accompanying the post with two pictures of them smiling, the Seattle-based drag star explained that she is “now in a place where I’m surrounded by love and support” from both a loving boyfriend and friends.

“I’m not quite where I want to be yet, but I’m starting to see her [peek] through more and more,” she added.

Rounding out her message, Bosco confirmed that she is trans and uses She/They pronouns out of drag.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” they declared.

An array of Drag Race alum instantly showed support for their sister in the comments of the Instagram post.

Jorgeous wrote: “Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You.”

Kandy Muse and Gottmik both sent love hearts and Scarlett Bobo put several clapping emojis.

“Love you my beautiful sister,” added DeJa Skye.

Ongina said: “Congratulations! Love you so much!!!”