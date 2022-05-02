Disney communications exec exits company after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ controversy

Disney communication executive Geoff Morrell, who helped pen the company’s response to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, has left after three months.

Recently, Disney has been embroiled in controversy over its response to Florida’s harmful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Back in March, the company received immense backlash for their silence and alleged donations to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the heinous bill.

After numerous protests and pushback from longtime Disney enthusiasts, the company released a lack-lustre statement supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“We understand how important this issue is to our LGBTQ+ employees and many others. For nearly a century, Disney has been a unifying force that brings people together. We are determined that it remains a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect,” the company said via Good Morning America.

Shortly after Disney’s response, fans were quick to slam the company for its lack of acknowledgement of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

One month after the disastrous response, Disney’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell – who helped draft the aforementioned statement – announced his resignation.

“After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons, it is not the right fit,” he said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

“After talking this over with [Disney CEO] Bob [Chapek], I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

According to the New York Times, Morrell’s position was new for Disney – which previously split his duties across numerous departments.

In a separate email to Disney’s staff, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, CEO Bob Chapek gave further insight into the situation.

“I am writing to share the news that Geoff Morrell, our Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities,” he wrote.

“Fortunately, the strength and experience of our existing leadership team – including relatively new all-star hires – means there is no shortage of talent to guide our reputation-driving functions.”

Chapek then revealed that the company would be going back to its old structure, with Kristina Shake stepping into the role of Executive Vice President of Global Communications.

“In this expanded role, Kristina will have oversight for corporate and segment communications and continue to be our chief spokesperson,” the 61-year-old explained.

“Kristina has a strategic approach and collaborative style, as well as relentless optimism and a strong appreciation of our brand and its place in the world.”

Even though Disney initially faltered with their first response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, they have since tried to redeem themselves with their latest stance.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the company said in a statement via social media.

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”