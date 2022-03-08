Country singer T.J. Osborne kisses boyfriend and says he loves him at 2022 ACM awards

T.J. Osborne celebrated his band’s latest Academy of Country Music (ACM) award win by kissing and giving a shoutout to his boyfriend.

Brothers Osborne won the award for Duo of the Year at the 7 March ACM ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

T.J., who recently made history by coming out and becoming the first openly gay artist signed to a major country music label, kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura when the win was announced.

The intimate moment was shown on screens in the venue, with the All Night hitmaker using his acceptance speech to send love to his partner and discuss how the band’s latest song, I’m Not for Everyone, has impacted the radio.

“Thank y’all so much seriously,” he told the crowd after being given the microphone by his brother.

“It’s such an incredible honour to be at these things. I will say that about a week ago they pulled our single from country radio so I needed a little bit of wind put in our sails. This is feeling good.

“Thanks to everyone at ACM,” he continued. “Abi, I love you. Here’s to a great night in Vegas, baby. Come on.”

During a profile interview with Time in February 2021, T.J. came out as gay.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” he said at the time. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

You can watch Brothers Osborne’s full acceptance speech below or by clicking here.