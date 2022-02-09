Chantale Wong becomes first out lesbian US Senate-confirmed ambassador

Chantale Wong has made history by being confirmed as the United States Director of the Asian Development Bank.

She becomes the first openly lesbian, Senate-confirmed ambassador in America’s history after a bipartisan confirmation vote.

Writing on Facebook on 8 February, the day of her confirmation, Ambassador Wong shared her “pride and humility” over the honour.

She said: “22 years ago, Pres. Clinton appointed me to the Board of the ADB as the Alternate Executive Director. I was young and impressionable and had so much to learn.

“Tonight the US Senate confirmed me to return to the ADB as Pres. Biden’s appointee.

“It is with great pride and humility I will serve once again at the ADB and knowing the challenges ahead will be great. I am ready!”

Ambassador Wong will now represent the United States at the Asian Development Bank, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the multi-disciplinary field with her.

As well as holding a Master of Public Administration from Harvard’s University’s Kennedy School of Government and a Master in Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, she has served as the Alternative United States Director of the Asian Development Bank.

Congratulations to Chantale Yokmin Wong on her Senate confirmation! With her confirmation, the United States has just confirmed our first openly lesbian ambassador! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/G4xZshhkhe — LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (@LGBTEqCaucus) February 8, 2022

Ambassador Wong has also had a successful career in government, including roles at the Millennium Challenge Corporation, NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency, among others.

“Congratulations to Ambassador Chantale Wong on her historic confirmation” said Human Rights Interim President Joni Madison. “For too long, the ranks of ambassadors have failed to reflect the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. Ambassador Wong’s confirmation is one step closer to achieving a future where all members of the LGBTQ+ community can see themselves reflected at the highest levels of government.”

At the time of her nomination on 2 July 2021, Ambassador Wong took to Facebook to share that she was “truly humbled and honoured” to be considered for the role.

“If I am confirmed by the US Senate, I will serve with humility and with purpose of advancing US interest at the Asian Development Bank and the region on behalf of my fellow Americans,” she wrote.