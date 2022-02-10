Below Deck’s Josiah Carter gets engaged to longtime boyfriend in proposal with Cartier watch

Josiah Carter, a former Below Deck cast member, revealed that he and his boyfriend Michael Groves recently got engaged.

The reality TV star, who is best known for appearing in season six of the long-running show, was proposed to by his lover on the snowy mountains of the French Alps.

Sharing the news in a joint Instagram post on 8 February, the couple wrote: “We’re engaged!”

The images show that the two had an untraditional proposal, as Michael asked Josiah to marry him with a Cartier watch instead of an engagement band.

In October 2021, the former steward shared a post celebrating his four year anniversary with his partner.

“Happy anniversary (for yesterday) to this dreamboat,” he wrote at the time. “Love you more now than our first date 4 years ago, here’s to the next 4 years.”

As well as appearing on Below Deck, Josiah has made a name for himself as a cast member on Below Deck Galley Talk, a series where stars discuss the reality TV show.

There seem to be no details about the wedding at this time given that the duo appear to have only just got engaged.